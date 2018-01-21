Recognising Guyanese youth for their contributions to society

(Continued from last week)

This week Kaieteur News concludes the feature on Guyanese youth who were recently recognised by ASPIRE Guyana Network for their contributions to society. These youth have gone above and beyond in helping to shape society through community services. They have been advocates for sexual and reproductive health, community and cultural development, women’s rights, and have excelled in the field of visual arts.

STEFAN HUTSON

This 27-year-old Medical Doctor and Lecturer of Physiology at the University of Guyana was raised in a single-parent home, by a mother who gave nothing but love and support to him and his brother. With that support, Hutson pursued his studies and has become an educator who loves reading, sports and helping people. It was because of his love of giving, that he co-founded Potluck – a charitable organisation that provides meals and clothing for the homeless, medical outreaches and job placement.

According to Hutson, “2017 was amazing for me as an advocate and volunteer. With Potluck I have become part of a group of vibrant smart young people who put their energy towards good and helping. We have provided well over 3000 meals for those who are in need. Medical outreach has served over 200 persons. We have also provided clothing to many.”

Potluck feeds the homeless every Sunday, and performs medical outreach, monthly. If you’d like to support their endeavours, feel free to follow and message their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/potluckgy/

PATRICEE DOUGLAS

Douglas also known as Dr. Pat is also a Medical Doctor. This 26-year-old women’s and girls’ health and rights advocate is a lover of volunteerism. She is also very passionate about youth empowerment. She has volunteered with Women Across Differences (WAD) in the area of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) counsellor. She is a Shaper at the Global Shapers Georgetown hub and has worked at the Ministry of Public Health: Adolescent Health Programme – Peer Educator. She volunteered at the same ministry as a Community Volunteer Worker. She’s also a Project Ambassador (PA) at One World Youth Project (OWYP).

Most of her voluntary work has been centred on the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). For instance, at WAD she was tasked with doing sessions on family planning with the adolescent mothers. While her grass root organisation’s main aim is to promote SRHR in Guyana.

They hold sessions on family planning, adolescent pregnancy, abortion and other SRHR topics at health centres, churches, youth groups and wherever invited.

To date, they have sensitized parents on the importance of getting their daughters vaccinated against HPV; increased cervical cancer screening awareness – through the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association; home Family Planning Counselling; increased awareness of the importance of family planning/contraception and raised awareness of having men actively involved in the family planning process.

Dr. Pat mentioned, “2017 has been the breakthrough year in terms of my advocacy work. SRHR Adventures was officially launched on the 1st of January, 2017 and from then to now we have had a series of opportunities to spread our message. In addition, I have connected with a wonderful bunch of young ladies and one young man aka the SRHR Adventurers who are the backbone of the group.”

DELON GRANDISON

Grandison considers himself to be a country boy. This 24-year-old was born and raised in Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara. He describes himself as confident but humble and carries the belief that life is the most precious gift one can have; because there is only one life to live.

He added, “I believe that it should be lived to the fullest”. It is for those reasons that he focuses his energies on the development of youth. Currently, he serves the Guyana Congregational Young People’s Union as President; the Den Amstel Dynamic Network as Vice President (Founding member) and sits on the Board of Directors for the Council for World Mission, as Youth Director (Representing young people in over 40 countries).

In August, through the Den Amstel Dynamic Network, Grandison and others were able to revamp and restructure the Miss Den Amstel Emancipation pageant. This activity is focused on community and cultural development. They would have also started a community dance group as part of the capacity development faction. In his capacity at the Guyana Congregational Young People’s Union; they were able to provide subscribed youths with theoretical and practical practices for mission/volunteerism. The Ebenezer Youth Group has given Grandison the platform to facilitate and teach CSEC English Language and NGSA classes weekly.

According to Grandison, “In 2017, I was able to expand my network, as I was a member of the planning committee for the Council for World Mission’s Global Youth Forum. This saw young people from over 30 countries coming together to address issues which affect them. I was also able to form a Caribbean Alumni for young people who are trained in Mission and I continue to motivate and encourage new volunteers.”

ROBERTO TEEKAH

Teekah has always been an introverted and reserved person, and he says that art served as a vessel through which he expresses his opinions and channel his emotions.

Teekah, 19, was lucky to have been able to gain both practical and theoretical knowledge of the Visual Arts, at The Bishops’ High School. This truly helped him blossom into the artist that he is today. Art has somewhat become a part of his mere existence, and he gets to show that in all of his creations. He noted, “Inspiration for my art comes from a multitude of sources – things like nature, folklore and mythology, avant-garde fashion, and most recently from strong figures who aren’t afraid to shake the norms and challenge the ideals of society.”

So far, his biggest projects range from creating a prize-winning Mashramani float, painting backdrops that have been used in productions at the National Cultural Centre, and creating Rangoli designs that have been displayed at the National Art Gallery.

Last year was a very successful and productive year for his art. He was the first student at his high school to pursue Art and Design at CAPE, gaining a Grade 1 with Distinction. He also had a painting on display at the Guyana Visual Arts Competition and Exhibition at Castellani House.

Additionally, he had the opportunity to create lots of personal work, as well as a large amount of commissioned pieces, including portraits, crafts and other art pieces. According to him, “ I look forward to gaining more exposure and to continuously grow as an artist in the years to come, and I hope to use my art as a voice to inspire others.”

AKOLA THOMPSON



This 21-year-old is the Manager of Women’s Wednesdays Guyana, a Columnist in the Guyana Chronicle and final-year student at University of Guyana.

Thompson is passionate about women’s rights and believes that a society can only be considered to be properly functional when its women are safe and their rights afforded to them.

Most of her work is centred on sexual and reproductive health and the safety of women, children and those in the LGBT community. Some of the organisations she is a part of include the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), Red Thread and Help & Shelter.

Last year, she along with Diana Singh hosted the Guyana leg of the regional Life in Leggings Movement. She has also started a weekly live series on FaceBook called “Women’s Wednesdays.” It is a platform used to share and discuss issues related to women. Along with some other members, she was also instrumental in the creation of a web-based platform in which abuse can be reported. “This is one of the things I am most proud of,” she expressed.

Here is the link to the website http://reportabusegy.com/

Thompson noted, “2017 has been an extremely straining year for me in terms of activism and volunteerism. I’ve upped my responsibilities with regards to volunteer work and as such, it often causes strain on my personal life. But with every added effort I put into my work, the success was phenomenal, and that motivates me to continue doing the little that I do, to the best of my abilities.”

Here’s a link to her Women’s Wednesday page, feel free to tune in!

https://www.facebook.com/wwguyana/