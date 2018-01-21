Pensioner struck after church service praying for recovery

A pensioner who was struck down last Sunday, just as she came out of Church is praying with each day passing for her recovery, so that she can take care of her ailing husband.

Everette Beckles, 64, of 23 Public Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara recalled that she had just come out of fellowship, last Sunday at the ‘Agape Assemblies’, also in La Grange, when she crossed the public road to speak to a friend.

It is when she had crossed back and was standing in the corner, she said, that a speeding car, driven by a female swerved into her.

The woman said she does not recall the details of the car, or the woman driving.

She was rushed to the Best Hospital, West Bank Demerara, by her church members. Members of the Guyana Police Force subsequently turned up at the scene and took the driver into custody.

The grandmother, of five and mother of seven, was taken to the Woodlands Hospital by her children for an X-Ray. She became a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Monday last, where she is still being treated for a fractured knee and ankle, as well as a dislocated back.

Mrs. Beckles said she is anxious to get out of the hospital because she takes care of her 70-year old husband, Dennis Beckles, who suffered a stroke.

The almost tearful woman told Kaieteur News that the female who has her in this state never even visited her at the hospital. She did however admit that the woman’s family came to visit her.