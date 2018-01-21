GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…Ten EBFA teams participate in historical March Past with Forde in attendance

It was launched almost one year ago, March 14, 2017 to be exact by President of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, Victor Montagliani who was on a short visit to Guyana.

But due to adverse weather conditions which curtailed even the smooth flow of the GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power U17 Intra Association League, it had to be put off. But yesterday at the Grove Playfield, ten (10) of the East Bank Football Association affiliates turned up for the official march past and start of this historic, GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League.

GFF President Wayne Forde joined EBFA President Franklin Wilson, Secretary Wayne Francois and other executives to usher in the first national competition at this age group level much to the delight of the clubs and fans that attended the occasion.

The clubs attending were Agricola Red Triangle, Herstelling Raiders, Diamond United, Diamond Upsetters, Samatta Point/Kaneville, Grove Hi Tech, Friendship All Stars, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Timehri Panthers and Soesdyke Falcons. Absent was Mocha Champs.

In welcoming the teams and congratulating the players on being a part of this significant competition, EBFA President Franklin Wilson encouraged the clubs to work hard, play fair and ensure that discipline is the hallmark of their participation.

Forde in feature remarks before officially kicking off the league stated that the tournament forms part of the federation’s strategy to implement comprehensive youth football development in the nation.

“This tournament would be the ultimate feeder of the academy training center on the East Bank that is operated by the Technical Development Officer and the Youth Development Coaches.”

He noted that the top players emerging from this league would have the opportunity to be drafted into the academy training centre.

GFF Technical Director Mr. Ian Greenwood was praised for the implementation of a structured youth development programmes in Guyana.

“You are playing football at what is considered in my own opinion, the most opportune time in our long and sometimes difficult history. The most talented players among you guys will train consistently under age specific coaching curriculum over the next couple of years.”

The players were reminded that they are involved at a unique time in the history of the sport and made a call for more parents to get involved in supporting the development of their children which is vital to their development as athletes.

“So having your mother, father, aunt, sisters and brothers out there cheering you along, there is no other value that can be more special than that.”

Talent alone though, Forde opined would be lost if there is no discipline and fair play involved. “We’ve seen many great players in Guyana that have lost out on exceptional opportunities because they simply cannot commit themselves to a consistent display of discipline. You guys have an opportunity here of not only putting Guyana at the forefront of regional football but world football.

But you can only achieve this milestone if you treat your peers and coaches with respect but above all, treat the game of football with the absolute respect it deserves. It is a game that is bigger than each and every one of us.”

Forde also offered words of gratitude to the Pele Alumni organization: “I want to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you to these former stars of Guyana’s football who have reached beyond their remarkable playing careers, to once again, serve the Beautiful game.

I want to personally express my appreciation to Labba Barton and Denis Carrington. I am very proud of the work they are doing in supporting their former club and bringing prominence to an institution that has produced much more than exceptional players.”

Meanwhile, the first match of the league saw Grove Hi Tech facing off with Kuru Kururu Warriors with the former coming from behind to win 4-1.