Dem boys seh See-all coming back wid blood in ee eyes

De Top Cop chair got glue. Once you sit down inside you does do everything fuh keep out anybody from sitting down. All dem Top Cop wicked. Dem boys remember way back, when Laurie Lewis was Commissioner.

He did meet retirement age and refuse to go home. Since then, all dem rest of Commissioners adopt dat attitude. See-all was suppose to be sitting there now but because of dat same attitude Soulja Bai got him like a yo-yo. Up and down, side by side and in and out.

Dem boys not certain if he going in Monday or if he going back at all. Wha dem boys certain about is dat he refuse to carry out requests from he bass dem.

He did believe, dem couldn’t treat him like a li’l boy much less send him home. He get a rude awakening because dem boys hear he was asking around how fuh get he retirement package.

Dem boys seh careful wid he, when he go back. He gun be vicious because some of his boys get fling like yo-yo, here, there and everywhere.

Already Chicken and Chap de Man get by-pass by Pall to act as Commissioner.

Some of dem who get fling don’t even got wuk to do because other officers replace dem. Suh dem boys was told.

Dem is de officers who got to be careful. But if anything happen dem can always call pun dem boys, fuh wake him up.

Dem boys gun know if he change dat attitude and do de wuk de way it suppose to do without malice and wickedness.

He was in de chair when people throw de grenade at de Waterfalls paper. He was there when de Chat-3 threaten to kill de people at de Waterfalls paper and when dem boys talk, he send police fuh lock dem up instead.

Although he get instructions he never return de firearm dat Jagdeo tek way from de Waterfalls paper. At one stage, dem boys believe he was Jagdeo himself.

He sit down and tun he face from many things. He shut he mouth when dem boys talk bout de $69 million renovation of de NIS building.

Dem boys want to know if he gun refuse de order to arrest Jagdeo fuh dat same NIS building wha done start falling apart. It only renovate de odda day.

Talk half and wait fuh Soulja Bai next move.