Cops seek tricksters who eat at restaurant, send bill to K/News

The fine-dining crime? Like any other couple, a neatly dressed man accompanied by a young and “fancy looking” female went to the New Thriving Restaurant in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) a few weeks ago and enjoyed a hearty three-course meal.

The seemingly happy couple talked and giggled as they enjoyed a few beers with their meals. In the end, they tipped the waiter $2,500 and signed off the bill to Kaieteur News but no one in the newspaper company knows these people.

How it started…

About five weeks ago, a woman called the New Thriving Restaurant early in the morning and asked to speak with the manager. Since none of the managers were there, the receptionist passed the call to the supervisor in charge of the shift.

“I answered and the woman said that she was calling from Kaieteur News and that she was sending over two people for lunch. She said to put the bill on Kaieteur account and I said okay,” the waiter said. Two persons subsequently went to the restaurant later that day.

He explained that around 11:30 hrs, the couple went and asked for him and then introduced themselves, “We are from Kaieteur News.” The waiter said that showed them where to sit and then began serving. They ordered appetizer, main course and dessert along with beers.

When they were finished, they signed the bill and tipped the waiter $2,500 and left. Usually, when a customer tips that much, they are dubbed the “golden customer” and waiters would always keep an eye out for when that person returns.

Suspicions step in…

Last Tuesday, around lunch time, the same couple returned to the restaurant and met with the same waiter. The male told the waiter that he wanted to order “some” food to take away and he will do a charge bill to Gafoors.

“I remember them because of the tips they give but like the guy didn’t expect I would remember them. When the guy said Gafoors, I asked him if it was Gafoors or Kaieteur News because I remember the last bill was for Kaieteur News,” the waiter said.

He added that the male repeated that it was Gafoors. “I told him that I will take him to the manager so he will explain because usually, the company is supposed to send a letter but because we were so busy during the Christmas season, I took the woman’s (caller) word for it the first time.”

According to information received, when the waiter told the two persons that they needed to go to the manager and explain what they needed, the male became nervous and told the waiter that he will return to meet with the manager and left in a hurry.

Investigation reveals…

When the couple bolted from the restaurant, the suspicious waiter peeped from a window and saw them entering a white car, PLL 2961 (Toyota AE100). That vehicle was purchased from a woman who lives in Mahaicony by Mark Bennett.

At the time of the purchase, it was silver. The vehicle number was then changed to a taxi, HC 5404.

Based on information received, the man who went to the restaurant is of Indian descent, medium built, fair and about 38 to 40 years old. The female is said to be in her mid 20s and is of African descent. They were both dressed like professionals.