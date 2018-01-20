Shemar’s Trucking Service backs Wiltshire Dominoes

Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

Shemar’s Trucking Service of Lot H Durban Street, Lodge has supported Mark Wiltshire for the hosting of his Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which is currently underway.
Duean Boston Chief Executive Officer of Shemar’s Trucking Service presented a cheque to Wiltshire at Seeram’s bar, Alexander Village where the semi finals were being contested on Thursday night.
Boston, who is also the CEO of Boston’s Instant Cash and Pawn Shop and Shuntee Auto Rental both of the above address, wished the teams well and lauded Wiltshire for the hosting the tournament. Wiltshire expressed gratitude to Boston and said the competition which has seen some exciting matches will conclude shortly.

