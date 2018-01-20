Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football tournament Paradise and Number Five A clash in tonight’s final at Number Five ground

The Number Five Football Ground, on the West Coast of Berbice, is expected to come alive again today, January 20 with the staging of the final in the Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football tournament, sponsored by AnsaMcAl.

Fans, who have been turning out in large numbers to watch the preliminary games, are anticipating a keenly contested battle between archrivals Paradise and Number Five.

Paradise defeated Rosignol in the semifinal round of the tournament, while Number Five A, got the better of Number Five B, to reach the finals.

Before the finals which are expected to get started at 9:00PM, there would be a third place playoff between Number Five B and Rosignol.

The champion team will receive two hundred thousand dollars and ten gold rings, while the second placed team will receive one hundred thousand dollars, and ten silver rings.