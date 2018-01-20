Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football tournament Paradise and Number Five A clash in tonight’s final at Number Five ground

Jan 20, 2018 Sports 0

The Number Five Football Ground, on the West Coast of Berbice, is expected to come alive again today, January 20 with the staging of the final in the Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football tournament, sponsored by AnsaMcAl.
Fans, who have been turning out in large numbers to watch the preliminary games, are anticipating a keenly contested battle between archrivals Paradise and Number Five.
Paradise defeated Rosignol in the semifinal round of the tournament, while Number Five A, got the better of Number Five B, to reach the finals.
Before the finals which are expected to get started at 9:00PM, there would be a third place playoff between Number Five B and Rosignol.
The champion team will receive two hundred thousand dollars and ten gold rings, while the second placed team will receive one hundred thousand dollars, and ten silver rings.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day cricket C/Ships Rutherford (93), Reifer (85*) make T&T see Red Put on 169 stand as Jaguars enjoy 331-run lead

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day cricket C/Ships Rutherford (93), Reifer...

Jan 20, 2018

By Sean Devers Half centuries from Sherfane Rutherford and Raymond Reifer and explosive knocks from Test batsman Shimron Hetymer and Anthony Bramble led Guyana Jaguars to 466-7 in reply to T&T...
Read More
Vickery meets with GOA president Yassin

Vickery meets with GOA president Yassin

Jan 20, 2018

GFF’s National Training Center completion delayed by three months Bad weather the determining factor

GFF’s National Training Center completion...

Jan 20, 2018

Ashes of former national footballer Winston A. Callender entombed

Ashes of former national footballer Winston A....

Jan 20, 2018

Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football tournament Paradise and Number Five A clash in tonight’s final at Number Five ground

Region Five Stag League Seven-a-side football...

Jan 20, 2018

Bad Blood Boxing card at CASH Lawrence faces Corbin for WBC FECARBOX Light Heavy title in main event tonight

Bad Blood Boxing card at CASH Lawrence faces...

Jan 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]