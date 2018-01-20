Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

Police constable charged for raping underage girl

Jamal Whyte

A Police constable was yesterday released on $250,000 bail after being charged for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamal Whyte, of 74 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that during the month of August, last, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Whyte’s attorney asked that bail be granted to his client in a reasonable amount.

Reports indicated that Whyte and the teen used to communicate via a social media group.

The teen’s parents allegedly found out about a sexual encounter between the two and reported the matter to the police. An investigation was carried out and Whyte was arrested and charged for the offence.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 30.

