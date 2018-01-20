Motorists urged to use Vlissengen Rd./ Carifesta Avenue junction with caution

Coordinator for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Works Services Group (WSG), Geoffrey Vaughn, has described as baseless, claims that non-functioning traffic lights make key intersections hazardous for drivers.

Recently, reports in the media stated that the lack of functioning traffic lights has made it increasingly difficult to use the Vlissengen Road/Carifesta Avenue intersection in Georgetown. The report also stated that since the junction was reopened for traffic after infrastructural works, the traffic lights have not been functioning.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Vaughn reminded that preliminary work for the construction of a roundabout at the Vlissengen and Carifesta Avenue junction was being executed at the time. The coordinator also noted citizens should always be cautious when proceeding along the junction.

“Roundabouts don’t usually have traffic lights, but persons need to practice using the area with caution, if they don’t, then it will give you an idea of how people would utilise the roundabout when it is completed.”

While the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will consider engaging the relevant authorities to have the traffic lights functioning as per normal, Vaughn said his office will also recommence its campaign to sensitise road users on the ‘dos and don’ts’ of manoeuvring the roundabout.

Vaughn said “currently the area is like a roundabout, so the Ministry has to start an early campaign so that persons can use the area safely. Some of the things that people need to be aware of are; persons who enter the intersection should move first. Also, the person who wishes to make a right turn, should approach the roundabout in the right lane, then signal right as you approach the roundabout and continue to signal right until you’re ready to exit. Then, signal left before you exit the roundabout. These are things we want people to know.”

Contracts for the roundabout are still out for tendering and will soon be awarded following which the infrastructural work will commence. In the interim, the WSG Coordinator is asking pedestrians to be patient and use the area with caution.