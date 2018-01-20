Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

House approves $1.93B for GuySuCo workers’ severance pay

The industrious workers attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation can breathe a sigh of relief as the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly yesterday approved $1.93B to clear off severance payments.
The Supplementary Provision before the Committee was $1.7B for the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This provision was subsequently amended to $1.93B.
Finance Minister Winston Jordan explained that those workers whose severance pay is $500,000 and under will be paid off by month end.
Those exceeding that amount would have to wait until the second half of the year.

