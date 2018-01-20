House approves $1.93B for GuySuCo workers’ severance pay

Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:59 AM
The industrious workers attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation can breathe a sigh of relief as the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly yesterday approved $1.93B to clear off severance payments.
The Supplementary Provision before the Committee was $1.7B for the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This provision was subsequently amended to $1.93B.
Finance Minister Winston Jordan explained that those workers whose severance pay is $500,000 and under will be paid off by month end.
Those exceeding that amount would have to wait until the second half of the year.
Did you read what the Mayor of Georgetown said after a rank of the City Constabulary fatally shot an accused that was mentally... more
The government believes that it can run roughshod over elected bodies in this country and then expects them to dance to the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
