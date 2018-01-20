From phone-snatching teen to murder suspect… Youth ID’d in shooting death of Kaneville resident

From snatching a cell phone at age 17, a Diamond Housing Scheme youth now seems to have gravitated to armed robbery and murder.

The youth, now 20, has been implicated in the murder of Kanevlle machine operator Ishwar Ramanah, shot in the abdomen during a home invasion last year.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect was picked out during an identification parade yesterday.

Ramanah, 30, called ‘Jack,’ of 624 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was shot on December 13, 2017, by a gunman, who, with an accomplice, invaded his home and relieved him of a $40,000 gold chain.

He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in critical condition and succumbed two Saturdays ago.

Police recovered a spent shell from a weapon of small calibre at the scene.

In August 2012, the suspect, then 17, and said to be a photographer, was placed on $100,000 bail for allegedly stealing a BlackBerry Torch smartphone from a woman.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the larceny charge.