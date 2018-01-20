ExxonMobil, others to submit list of human resource needs for looming oil industry – CTVET

Oil operators such as ExxonMobil and REPSOL Exploration are expected to put together a list of the human resource needs they would have for Guyana’s upcoming oil and gas industry. This list is expected to be submitted very soon to the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The initiative is one which resulted from a meeting among stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. It was held on Thursday last, at the CTVET boardroom.

The stakeholders discussed the development of technical and vocational training for the industry with the aim of equipping the labour market with the skills needed for the new and emerging sectors.

Those present in the meeting were Chairman of the Council for TVET, Clinton Williams; Councilor Manzoor Nadir; Anand Harilall and Krystal Bisnauth of the High Commission of Canada; Nicholas Chuck-A-Sang, Christopher Lynch and Marissa Foster of the Petroleum Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources; John Lewis and Romona Rahat of the Guyana Logistics Support Services Inc; Yasmin Maniram and Uma Nauth of CGX Resources Inc; Treace Roberts of ESSO Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd and Ryan Ramjit of REPSOL Exploration.

The Chairman informed the Stakeholders about the functions of the CTVET and explained that it is the only authorized regulatory body for the certification of Technical and Vocational Training. Williams cautioned them to be wary of other organizations making similar claims.

The Stakeholders also explained their objectives and expectations for the sector. Representatives of the Canadian High Commission highlighted that they have been collaborating with CTVET to develop standards for new Occupational Areas in the Oil and Gas Sector to be offered at various institutions.

ExxonMobil’s Representative explained that the company has already recruited skilled persons from the Government Technical Institute (GTI) as stewards, painters, radio operators and electricians etc. The CTVET Chairman, nonetheless, advised that skills be sourced from the other technical institutes, as they are equally capable as those at the GTI.

Apart from laying out objectives, representatives advised that training be curtailed, and done in conjunction with the expectations of the firms in the industry, to avoid the redundancy of retraining which hampers productivity. It was also recommended that CTVET employ strategies to improve its visibility which will aid greatly in solidifying its role in the emerging industry.

The CTVET then asked that the skills needs of each stakeholder be provided, so that collaboration could be done for the developing of standards for the Oil and Gas Sector.