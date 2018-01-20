Ex-cop, alleged accomplice remanded for series of robberies

An ex-police officer and a construction worker who were reportedly captured on closed circuit television cameras gun- butting a miner and robbing him of several gold chains, were yesterday remanded to prison on a series of robbery under-arms charges.

The ex-policeman, Timothy Waldron, 39, and Shawn Archibald, 29, both of Unity Place, South Ruimveldt, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were jointly charged.

The men denied the allegation which read that on December 31, last, at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden, they robbed Trevor Campbell of five gold chains valued $740,000.

Both men were represented by Attorney-at-law Melville Duke. The lawyer in his application to secure bail for his clients told the court that based on instructions he received from his clients, he was told that the men were at a party and a fight broke out between the alleged victim and another individual, and it was during the course of the fight that the victim lost his chains.

However Police Prosecutor Sumeil Evans strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendants citing that they have previous matters in court. The prosecutor added that police officers at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are still carrying out investigations and more charges are likely to be laid against the men.

The court heard that both men were positively identified by the victim and the alleged cars that were used during the commission of the robberies were found with fake registration numbers.

Both men were remanded to prison. They were instructed to make their next court appearance on February 6. From the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom, the duo was escorted to Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore’s courtroom where further charges were read to them.

The first charged read by Magistrate Azore alleged that Archibald on January 1, 2018, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, robbed Roy Jaundoo of two gold chains valued $220,000 and one iPhone valued $186,000.

It was further alleged that on September 5, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Archibald fraudulently used a fake registration number PTT 233 on a red vehicle, knowing same to be false.

The court also heard that Waldron, on December 5, at Festival City, fraudulently used a fake registration number PTT1946 on a Silver Toyota Premio vehicle, knowing same to be false.

Both men denied all the allegations after they were read to them by the Magistrate.

Attorney, Melville Duke stood before the magistrate and stated that the police are trying to make his clients scapegoats, and are trying to link them to several robberies.

The men were instructed to make their next court appearance on February 2.

As soon as the matters were finished in Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore’s courtroom, Waldron was then taken to the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts, where he was charged with stealing a motor car on December 30, last, at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.