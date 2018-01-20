Do not emulate North America and Western Europe in this area

Dear Editor,

If you’ve been observing the headlines of importance over the last couple years, you may have noticed the incredible surge of interest in affirming homosexuality and trans-genderism in the American, Canadian, and Western European educational systems.

This extends beyond the classrooms where teachers advise young students to attend explicit Gay Pride Parades where participants are typically fully nude in public as a doctrine of ‘freedom of expression’.

I do not accept the idea of Caribbean nations to follow such curriculum. It’s obscene, immoral, unscientific and inappropriate for children. However, even when I point that out I will expect the usual name calling from LGBT and gender issue organizations. Despite this, I will continue to explain why we should not allow LGBT and gender issue organizations to corrupt our children.

Firstly, there is a very significant difference between tolerance of homosexuals as human rights, and indoctrinating impressionable minds in order to recruit foot soldiers and willing participants for homosexuality. In other words, a teacher can advise a teenage student that they shouldn’t bully their classmate for identifying as a homosexual, but when teachers encourage impressionable young minds like primary school students to cross dress and become homosexuals, then that crosses the line.

Furthermore, the LGBT curriculum in USA, Canada and Western Europe are becoming very explicit that parents are starting to protest against such explicit content being taught to their children, but to no avail. Instead, LGBT and gender issue collaborators in the teaching profession attempt to denounce the complaints as “homophobia”, or they use secrecy to hide what is being taught to students in school.

However, the LGBT community has an immunity against criticism because in various countries such as Canada, criticizing homosexuals is considered a hate crime. Even in the USA where there are higher protections for free speech, refusing to bake a wedding cake for newlywed lesbians, or refusing to sign off a marriage certificate for a gay couple is considered an offence.

Furthermore, the latest trend in countries such as Australia is for nursery school students as young as four and five to somehow have the mental and legal capacity to make a decision to change their gender through hormonal treatments and gender re-assignment surgery. In Canada, teachers are obliged not to inform parents if their child wants to change their gender.

Therefore, parents and respected members of the community must petition their local education officials to reject the LGBT community’s proposal to implement homosexuality and gender issues in our schools.

Poorer countries like Haiti and Jamaica were able to protest against the LGBT community at the risk of losing foreign aid. African countries like Uganda have sternly indicated to America and Canada to cease the coercion of LGBT acceptance in their countries. Once you give the LGBT community an inch, they will take a mile to indoctrinate the young ones to become homosexuals.

It is in the interest of morality to prevent further erosion of values by the LGBT and gender issue community.

Sincerely,

Neville Franco