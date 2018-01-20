Beheading of Guyanese in Venezuela… National Toshaos Council appeals for Govt. investigation

The National Toshaos Council (NTC) yesterday appealed to the Government to investigate the recent torture and beheading of a young Indigenous Guyanese in Venezuela.

“The National Toshaos Council condemns, in the strongest terms, the murder of one of our indigenous sons as recorded in a gruesome video,” the organisation stated in a release.

“We extend our most sincere sympathy to the family and friends.”

While not releasing the name of the slain man, the statement indicated that the Council knew the victim’s identity.

“While the video was posted on social media, we had been following developments of someone missing in a mining district and never heard from, only to find a gruesome video of the young man on social media. We have attempted to contact the family and we ask that the public respect the privacy of the family at this time.

“The NTC is keen to highlight that there is no justification for such an act, and while the video claims that those are farmers who caught a thief, we were reliably informed that the young man was employed by his murderers and never paid. When he asked for his payment, his employers took to this process to address and deter others from seeking fair compensation for their work.

“We wish to highlight that the difficulties in our neighbouring Venezuela should not be taken lightly nor taken advantage of. While we continue to ask that our Leaders provide as much humanitarian support to those Venezuelans in need, we also ask that our hospitality is not taken advantage of, nor taken for granted,” the release added.

For those who think of retribution, we ask that you walk a higher ground and show respect for your brothers and sisters, regardless of nation. These are difficult times.

“Today, we call on the Government, through the offices of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Protection, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation into this brutal act and to take the necessary steps to protect all our citizens from exploitation and murder, and to enhance security at our borders to better protect the vulnerable Indigenous Peoples in border and mining communities.

“We also call on the Ministry of Education to re-examine education in Indigenous Communities and to develop clear policies that are aimed at bettering the education system in these communities that will see our peoples better catered for.

Lastly, we call on all parents, sisters, and brothers to be ever vigilant, and to love and work with our children to ensure they are better educated to avoid paths that would lead them to this end.”

The beheading reportedly occurred at least a week prior to the video being posted online. It is believed to have been carried out by members of the ruthless ‘Sindicato’ that imposes its own brand of justice in some mineral-rich areas in Venezuela.

The victim is said to be from Hosororo, located in Region One (Barima/Waini). His surname has been given as Romascindo.

The graphic video, posted online , begins with shots of the victim, who is gagged and bound, lying on the ground.

A man, with a huge knife then grabs the young miner and saws off his ears. One of the killers, holding a machete, then repeatedly hacks at the young miner’s head, as he writhes on the ground.

One report suggests that the ‘Sindicato’ members may have been incensed after the Guyanese miner demanded payment for his labour.

Police sources in ‘F’ Division said that they were not informed about the killing, which occurred in Venezuelan territory.

Members of the ‘‘Sindicato’ were also blamed for the execution-style killing of Guyanese Davinda Saywack in October 2017 in Venezuela, and the July 2017 slaughter of Guyanese miners Vernon Eudoxie, 51, Cologne Solomon, 23, and Samuel Moses, 19,at Imataka Mining Backdam, Venezuela.