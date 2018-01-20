Bad Blood Boxing card at CASH Lawrence faces Corbin for WBC FECARBOX Light Heavy title in main event tonight

By Zaheer Mohamed

Guyanese Sheldon Lawrence will take on defending champion Shawn Corbin of Trinidad and Tobago for the World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX Light Heavyweight title when professional boxing makes a grand return to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall tonight.

Fans will be in for a treat as the card, dubbed ‘bad blood’ also features Guyanese Elton Dharry, Anson Green, James Moore, Sherwin Clarke and Dexter Marques along with boxers from Barbados and Neighbouring Venezuela. The boxers weighed in yesterday at Giftland Mall.

Speaking with the media yesterday Venezuelan Coach William Jimenez said that his fighters will put on a great show and this is one of the greatest cards fans will witness since they came to Guyana prepared. He added that his charges are confident and are in great condition.

Boxing Promoter Boxu Potts of Trinidad and Tobago, who is in charge of WBC FECARBOX Amateur programme, expressed confidence that Corbin will be victorious when he faces Lawrence. Potts who tutored Corbin said fans can expect real fire works. “It will be an irresistible force versus and immovable object so I urged the fans to come out and support the card,” he said, adding that the fight will not go the distance.

Potts spoke highly of Dharry and stated that his fight will be eye catching as well; he expressed gratitude to the sponsors.

Troy Peters of Banks DIH informed that they are happy to be a part of the event. He said that Banks DIH has been a great supporter of the sport locally and pledged their continued assistance. Peters urged the Guyanese fighters to give their fans much to cheer about.

The first fight on the card pits Guyanese James Moore against his fellow country man Sherwin Clarke in a four-round Heavyweight bout which will be followed by Guyanese Anson Green against Keithland King of Barbados in a four-round Junior Middleweight contest.

One of the most exciting local boxers Elton Dharry will then battle Jesus Vargas of Venezuela in an eight-round Bantamweight fight before Guyanese Dexter Gonsalves take on Felipo Barcelo of Venezuela in a Lightweight duel which is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Shawn Corbin and Sheldon Lawrence will then face off for the WBC FECARBOX title which is set for 12 rounds before Dexter Marques matches gloves with Dionis Arias in a scheduled 10-round Flyweight contest.

Guyanese Lawrence has so far notched up 10 wins from 11 fights with eight knockouts, while his rival Corbin has 17 wins from 32 fights with 12 coming by way of knockout.

The Bantamweight fight is expected to generate as much excitement with Dharry who was born in Leguan boosting a record of 21 wins with 14 knockouts, while Vargas has 18 victories including 15 knockouts.

Action gets underway at 19:00hrs.