A judge could mess up yuh life

Some people does do things without thinking. Some of dem does behave like wild animal. It see meat and it know that a trap deh somewhere, but after a while it stop thinking and only seeing de meat. When it get trap is then it does start to think.

A man attack some people and rob dem. He didn’t think about wha gun happen when he get ketch till he get ketch. Dem boys sit down in dem office and see a video of a young boy who get a beating of he life when he get ketch thiefing in South. Things woulda be alright, till a man seh that de boy gun thief again as soon as he come out of jail. So said, so done.

But is in de court dem boys does see all kind of things. A man trouble he own pickney. People didn’t suspect. But as old people seh, wha do in darkness does come to light. De story buss out and when de case done, de judge seh that is life imprisonment he got to serve. Well dem gotta find he, because since he lef to go and get something to eat, de court aint see he back.

Dem had another one who kill a man at a wedding house. Dem boys know that wedding house is a place wheh people does go to drink rum, eat food and dance. Nuff of de people don’t even have to get invite. Wedding and wake house is almost de same thing. All of dem got music and all of dem got rum and food. De only difference is one got dancing and de other got domino. Dem does also got fight.

At this wedding house one man talk too hard to another man and get stab. De case finish yesterday. De judge tell de man to stand up; de man stand up. De judge start to talk; he give de man a chance to show how he sorry he kill. De man puff up he jaw and cut up he eye.

De judge get vex; he did plan to give him sixty years. He decide to give him another ten. Dem boys seh if de judge think he was keeping de man in jail till he dead de first time, wid de additional ten he mek sure that de man never come out.

Talk half and don’t mek joke wid a judge.