70 yrs. for wedding house killer

Justice Navindra Singh sentenced an unrepentant Rajesh Guyadeen to 70 years in jail for the murder of Nandran Manohar, called Nando, which occurred on May 4, 2003, at Lancaster, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Guyadeen, who had pleaded not guilty to the offence, was convicted by a mixed 12-member jury yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown. Initially the judge had sentenced Guyadeen to serve a term of imprisonment of 60 years. However, he was obviously not impressed with the convict’s plea in mitigation and added 10 years.

When asked if he had anything to say after the jury handed down its verdict, Guyadeen murmured, “I am sorry that the deceased died.”

It was then that Justice Singh told the accused that he had to tell him something better than that if he wanted him to consider his plea. But the convict said nothing more, causing the trial Judge to impose the 70-year jail term. The Judge said Manohar’s killing was premeditated.

Prior to the brief exchange, Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay had told the court that his client is a 37-year-old father of two. State Counsel Abigail Gibbs who presented the indictment on behalf of the state asked that Guyadeen be served with the maximum penalty. She said that Manohar was only 26 years old when his life was brutally ended.

State Counsel Gibbs said that the convict showed no remorse after the killing by fleeing, only to be captured 11 years later.

The prosecution had stated that Guyadeen and Manohar were both at a wedding house on the night of May 4, 2003, when someone had alleged that Manohar had punctured Guyadeen’s bicycle wheel.

Sometime after, Manohar was heard crying out that he had been stabbed. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

A post mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh on the remains of Manohar revealed that he died of perforation of the aorta and kidney as a result of a stab wound. The wound was 16 centimetres in length.

Guyadeen, who was the prime suspect, fled the country after the killing and had been reportedly hiding out in neighbouring Suriname.

He returned to Guyana in December 2013 and was captured two months later after police raided several hotspots, one in which Guyadeen was caught smoking marijuana.