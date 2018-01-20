Cops awaiting legal advice from DPP in Pomeroon fatal shooting

Detectives probing the deaths of coconut farmers, Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, at Pomeroon on Sunday, wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday, seeking legal advice on the shooting. They have also gotten an extension to keep the two suspects, Baharally’s wife and a man called “Wood”, whom she claimed shot and killed her 28-year-old husband and his 23-year-old friend as they were imbibing Sunday afternoon.

Kaieteur News was informed that investigators are awaiting the results of tests done on both suspects and the deceased for gunpowder residue. Based on information received, the result will take some time.

“We are not sure how long the result will take, so we need legal advice,” a police source said.

Early this week, Baharally’s wife led detectives to an area where she tossed the murder weapon after discovering the two bloodied bodies. The woman claimed that she disposed of the gun because she was scared.

Initially, she claimed that it was “Wood” who killed her husband, since she saw him leaving with another individual in a boat after the shooting. “Wood”, however, told detectives that he did stop to chat with the now deceased men and another person, but left before they were killed.

During interrogation the woman led detectives to an area where they discovered one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine, one .38 revolver, 16 live cartridges, 21 live .38 rounds, 19 live 9mm rounds, six .32 rounds, two 9mm spent shells and 51.5 grams of cannabis hidden.

They reportedly belonged to Baharally, but the woman could not say why her husband had the weapons or from where he got them.

According to information received, the deceased along with a third individual were imbibing and smoking marijuana when Baharally reportedly took out his gun and aimed at Godette before pulling the trigger. Reports are that the other individual ran and when he returned, he saw that Baharally was dead.

“No one knows who killed Baharally. It could be he shot himself or it could be someone shot him,” a police source said, while adding that the 28-year-old farmer’s wife implicated herself in the shooting right from the beginning of their investigation.

A post mortem examination performed on the bodies showed that the victims died from gunshot injuries to the head. It further revealed that while Godette was shot from a distance, Baharally was shot at close range.