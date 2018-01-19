Venezuelans fined for entering Guyana illegally

Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM

Two Venezuelans who were nabbed at a road block was yesterday charged and fined for crossing a land frontier and failing to present themselves to an immigration officer.
Julianne Perez and Barbara Amundharan, both 20, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
They pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 28 at Lethem in the Rupununi Magisterial District, they entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and failed to present themselves to an immigration officer.
The women who spoke through a Spanish interpreter stated that due to the financial situation in Venezuela, they came to Guyana to get a better life and to work and provide for their family back home in Venezuela.
The court heard that the defendants came to Guyana and were staying at a hotel in Georgetown. On the day in question, they were heading to Mabura to work.

Charged: Julianne Perez

Charged: Barbara Amundharan

The magistrate after listening to defendants fined them $30,000 each. Failure to pay the fines will result in four weeks imprisonment.
Upon paying the fine or spending the time, they will be deported.
Police Prosecutor Suemile Evans, told the court that on the day in question; ranks stopped a minibus which was travelling to Mabura. The Venezuelans were asked to present their passport to the officers and they told the officers that they had no passports.
As a result, they were arrested and taken to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

