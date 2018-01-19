Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM

Venezuelan vessel intercepted with over 100 barrels of gasoline

A vessel carrying a significant amount of illegal fuel, was intercepted by authorities on Tuesday at the mouth of the Pomeroon River. It is alleged that the intercepted vessel is Venezuelan.
Around 12:30 hrs Tuesday, a joint operation consisting of members of Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), and the Guyana Police Force intercepted the unnamed and unregistered, wooden vessel.
According to police, the vessel had in excess of one hundred barrels of gasoline. Two Guyanese and five Venezuelans have since been taken into police custody, pending further investigations.
The Pomeroon River, which is located just off Charity on the Essequibo Coast, is a gateway between Guyana and Venezuela. Fuel is often smuggled through this port, and usually sold cheaper than the regular fuel.

