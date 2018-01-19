Troubled governance at the University of Guyana

Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I write with particular concern about the governance of the University of Guyana (UG), with the deliberate non-appointment of the University of Guyana Council, contrary to the University of Guyana Act.
As of 17 January 2018, the University of Guyana Council has not been appointed. The life of the previous Council ended in July 2017, and there can be no excuse for the appointing authorities NOT to discharge their statutory duty and appoint the Council promptly at the end of the last Council’s tenure of office.
Consequently, there was no annual general meeting of the Council to receive and discuss the University’s reports of its work and its finances. This is gross negligence on the part of the responsible authorities who must be held publicly accountable, and explain to the taxpaying nation this negligence. The President of Guyana must take appropriate action against those responsible.
The non-appointment of the Council resulted in no Finance and General Purpose Committee, Audit Committee, and Council representative presence in standing and statutory University Committees. It would be wrong and illegal for the Vice-Chancellor and/or his Cabinet and Chief of Staff of hand-picked deputies and senior officials from Guyana and abroad to usurp the functions of Statutory Council. Any such action would be null and void and must be reversed.
Immediately upon the end of the last Council’s term, there was for the first time in the history of the University, an Investiture Ceremony for the 10th Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University, albeit, lavishly expensive. There has been other costly expensive spending beyond the resources of the University. The nation’s tax payers need answers.
Joshua Singh
