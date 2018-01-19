Timehri Film Festival now welcoming submissions for films

Guyanese filmmakers who are desperate to make a name for themselves now have a better opportunity to do so, now that the Timehri Film Festival is once again receiving submissions of short films.

This is according to a statement that was recently released by the body.

The filmmakers who are anxious to participate are being reminded that the short films must be shot in or around Guyana.

It is a perfect opportunity for filmmakers to capture the spectacular panorama of their country.

Persons who are interested in having their films submitted can do so, on the website Timehri Film Festival before March 15, 2018 for a chance to have their films screened at the Film Festival, which is slated to be held between May to June, 2018 in Georgetown.

This year commemorates the third year that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has launched the event.

So far, the event has managed to grasp one sponsor, the Pandama Retreat and Winery, and is on the hunt for more sponsors. It is being produced by the Caribbean Film Academy and ‘Rewind and Come Again’.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, said during his budgetary presentation that “the Guyana Film Festival would have a different focus in 2018”.

Norton said that in 2018, “New players in terms of producers will be coming on board with their own ideas and their own interpretation of the whole industry”.

Norton, who is also responsible for Social Cohesion, stated that more young people, who are very talented and informed in this field, will be involved in the Film Festival.

In response to a question, the Minister pointed out that the Ministry is hoping that with the group of young people on board, “more zest can be put into the exercise so that we can get a better outcome”.

The Timehri Film Festival is well known for the unity it brings to filmmakers and lovers of this medium.

Last year’s Film Festival was held in Georgetown during May and June as well.

The festival lasted five days and featured over 26 short films from 14 different countries. The Festival also saw partnership with Trinidad and Tobago’s Green Screen Environmental Film Festival and Iwokrama.

Also as part of the Festival last year, screenings were held at different locations around the country. The programme was designed specially to share the films with a wider audience and provide opportunities for the use of the film not only as a storytelling tool, but also as a therapeutic tool.

Additionally, it gave a perfect opportunity for the premiere of “Adero,” the short film shot in Guyana and directed by Kojo McPherson.

It was made as a part of the Caribbean Film Project, and is the first of the initial four films made, to be completed.

The Festival also featured a collection of some of the best short and feature length films in and around the Caribbean. In addition to “Adero,” the Guyana Shorts section featured films by Diaspora filmmakers of Guyanese heritage.