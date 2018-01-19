Somebody put Smell-o-Pine under Soulja Bai nose

Don’t be excited about de New Year; only de calendar change—wife, bass, salary, tension, stress and targets still remain de same.

Under dat scamp, Jagdeo leadership, people use to get 25 contracts even though dem nah done de fuss one dem get. De contracts use to bank up pun dem and money use to pay out like sand.

De same thing happening under Soulja Bai nose and he nah smell it. Dem boys ain’t certain if Joe Shan and de rest of dem putting Smell-o-Pine under ee nose.

Only yesterday dem boys learn dat one contractor got 38 contract under ee belt wha he nah start yet. And still he going to court fuh fight fuh more.

Under Jagdeo, a ton of things wha some people seh is damaged goods use to come in de country. Same thing continue under Soulja Bai eyelid.

Dem boys want to know if he shaat of eye drops because powder milk coming in from New Zealand wid Chinee writing.

Dem boys seh is a Chinee company in New Zealand mekking de powder milk. Dem seh dem mekking it fuh China but is really fuh throw in dem shithole country like Guyana.

De thing come to Guyana wid two label and same barcode. De Waterfalls paper boy get con to buy couple tin. Is when de story buss out and dem staff read it then you start hearing some weird stories.

One security run in de toilet so often dat he shiver. He didn’t got nutten lef in he system. He seh he couldn’t even sweat.

Another walk down de step and feel something wet running down she foot. She run back upstairs thinking one thing and finding mess running down she foot after drinking a tall glass of de same milk.

Talk half and find out wha else got false label in dis shithole country.