Regional 4-day Reifer’s 5-40 and Hemraj’ 72 put Guyana Jaguars in command at Providence

Story and photos by Sean Devers

Raymond Reifer and Kemo Paul shared eight wickets between them and a century partnership between Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul put Guyana Jaguars in firm control against T&T’s Red Force on day-one of the final round game of the CWI 4-day Championships at Providence yesterday.

Left-arm Test pacer Reifer took 5-40 to register his fourth five-wicket haul while Kemo Paul carried his wicket-tally to 39 as they orchestrated the demolition of the Red Force; six batsmen failed to score.

Only Skipper Denesh Ramdin, who took his runs tally to 750 with his 31st First-Class fifty presented any real resistance as Red Force were bundled out for 135. Ramdin, who has three tons this season, hit four fours and two sixes from 114 balls in his even 50 but only Yannic Cariah (26) and Jeremy Solozano (21) reached 15.

The 24-year-old Hemraj scored a pugnacious 72 from 111 balls decorated with 11 fours and two sixes and shared in 109 opening stand with 21-year-old Chanderpaul who has reached the boundary four times off 129 balls in a patient unbeaten 34 to leave the Jaguars on 116-1 by the close.

This was their second century stand following their 115 partnership against Barbados in the fifth round at the same venue. Red Force elected to bat in bright sunshine on a track with a tinge of grass and Amir Jangoo was struck in his groin off the first ball of the match from Kemo Paul before he was removed for seven at 14-1 off the first ball of Raymond Reifer’s third over and the sixth of the match.

Tion Webster had his middle stump broken in half off Reifer’s next ball while Jason Mohammed was sent packing for a duck off the last ball of an eventful over; the Red Force enduring an inauspicious start, slumping to 15-3.

Ramdin joined Solozano and whipped Sherfane Rutherford for four to post the 50 in the 15th over. The left-handed Jeremy Solozano found the boundary three times and was just beginning to look good when flicked one firmly off his legs in the first over from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for Akshaya Persaud to take a good reflex catch at short leg with the score on 52-4.

Ramdin, who was caught off a no-ball from Rutherford on 23, dumped Permaul for two sixes in an expensive over which also included an on driven boundary by Cariah. And by Lunch Ramdin, only behind Devon Smith on runs aggregate, was still there on 33 and with him was Cariah on seven with the Red Force stuttering on 82-4.

After the interval, Cariah backed away and punched Permaul through cover for four before gloriously smashing Paul past cover another boundary to bring-up the 100 as the partnership gradually began to grow.

Cariah and Ramdin carried the score to 109 before Cariah was run out by direct hit from Chanderpaul after sharing in a 57-run stand with his Skipper for the fifth wicket.

Reifer then removed Imran Khan (13) and Daniel St. Clair for a first-ball duck off consecutive balls and for the second time in the game was on a hat-trick as Red Force seemed a spent force on 134-9. Paul then trapped Anderson Phillips LBW for a duck to end the innings

Chanderpaul tucked Phillips past mid-wicket and flicked him to long-leg for boundaries as he began in positive fashion while Hemraj was his usual pugnacious self with a couple of brutal cuts off St. Clair for boundaries before lofting the last ball before Tea off Brian Charles for four.

At Tea the score was 29 without loss with both openers looking set for big scores. After Tea, Chanderpaul and Hemraj batted without any bother and played an array of shots with a boundary from Hemraj to bring up the 50.

Hemraj pulled Khan magnificently for four to post his 5th fifty for the season and celebrated with a scorching cover driven boundary before pulling the leg-spinner high over mid-wicket for six to move into the 60s.

A four by Hemraj back over the head of Khan brought up the 100 before Chanderpaul was dropped on 31 by Ramdin at slip off the spin of Charles. After clobbering Charles for six Hemraj threw his wicket away in the same over with a loose drive to St. Clair at mid-off when well set for his first hundred at this level, the score was 109-1.

Guyana’s latest Test player Shimron Hetymer (4) joined Chanderpaul and the pair saw their team to the close.