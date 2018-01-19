Pomeroon fatal shooting…Dead man’s wife disposes of murder weapon – Police

As the investigation into the Pomeroon fatal shooting continues to take surprising twists, the wife of one of the deceased led detectives to an area where she allegedly tossed the murder weapon after discovering the victims’ bloodied bodies.

The woman and a man called “Wood”, whom she claimed shot and killed her husband, 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally and his friend, Martin Godette, 23, on Sunday afternoon while they were imbibing, remain in police custody up to late yesterday.

According to information received, the female suspect claimed that she was at home when she heard the gunshots and ran to the area where her husband, Godette and another friend were imbibing and found the two bloodied bodies.

She told the cops that she got scared and picked up the murder weapon and tossed it in some bushes nearby. Initially, she claimed that it was “Wood” who killed her husband since she saw him leaving with another individual in a boat after the shooting.

“Wood”, however, told detectives that he did stop to chat with the now deceased men and another person but left before they were killed. The police have since swabbed the hands of both suspects and the deceased for gun powder residue.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the hands of the deceased were swabbed because the cops are looking at a number of theories including infidelity and murder/suicide. Ranks received information from an eyewitness that Baharally had killed the 23-year-old coconut farmer.

However, the eyewitness did not see how Baharally met his demise since the eyewitness claimed that he ran for his life.

Meanwhile, a Post Mortem examination performed on the bodies yesterday showed that the victims died from gunshot injuries to the head. It further revealed that while Godette was shot from a distance, Baharally was shot at close range.

A police source said that while the 28-year-old coconut farmer’s wound is consistent with a self inflicted injury, but it could also mean that he was shot by someone.

Additionally, during interrogation, Baharally’s wife led detectives to a location where they discovered one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine, one .38 revolver, 16 live cartridges, 21 live .38 rounds, 19 live 9mm rounds, six .32 rounds, two 9mm spent shells and 51.5 grams of cannabis hidden.

They reportedly belong to Baharally. The woman could not say why her husband had the weapons or from where he got them.