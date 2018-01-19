NAC exposes unregistered Medical School

Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM

An institution purporting to be a well recognised medical school has been exposed by the National Accreditation Council [NAC].
In a statement issued yesterday, the NAC sought to advise the public that the American Medical Institution is not registered with the NAC as is legally required for post-secondary and tertiary educational institutions operating in Guyana.
“It has come to NAC’s attention that the said institution which has been operating out of the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue has informed its students and members of the public that it has been granted approval to operate by Mr. Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NAC.
“Please be advised that the Chairman has not, on any occasion or for any reason, granted approval. This institution is not known to the NAC,” the statement outlined.
Even as it highlighted the unregistered status of the institution, the NAC made it clear that the onus remains on members of the public, especially prospective students, to check with the NAC’s office to ensure that their institution and programme of choice are registered with and approved by the NAC.
NAC currently has an office at 109 Barima Avenue, Bel-Air Park, Georgetown. Inquiries can also be made by email at [email protected] ; facebook at NationalAccreditationCouncilGuyana; or via any of the following telephone numbers: 225-8360, 225-9526, 223-7901, 223-7935.
A list of registered institutions can also be found on the NAC’s website at www.nac.gov.gy.

