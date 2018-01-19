More anti-corruption measures… House passes legislation to protect whistleblowers

The National Assembly yesterday passed the Protected Disclosures Bill designed to combat corruption and other wrongdoings by encouraging and facilitating disclosures of improper conduct in the public and private sectors.

This is known worldwide as protection for ‘whistleblowers’.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, who piloted the Bill, stated that it offers protection for persons making disclosures from detrimental action.

Among the menu of measures included in the Bill to protect whistleblowers, is the establishment of the Protected Disclosures Commission to receive, investigate or otherwise deal with disclosures of improper conduct and to provide for other related matters.

“We trust that corruption in all its forms and state assets of whatever nature would be safe and secured henceforth,” Williams stated.

The Protected Disclosures Bill first read on November 11, 2017, was today read for a second time by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams S.C., who noted that the government is on an irreversible path to countering corruption is all forms.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Adrian Anamayah, pointed out that the Guyana version of the Bill mirrors that of Trinidad and Tobago, but noted that the Bill should be sent to the Special Select Committee for consideration.

While he supported the Bill, he questioned why the Attorney General was the subject Minister for the Bill while the Trinidad version, the National Security Minister is responsible for the administration of the Bill.

Another opposition MP, Jillian Burton-Persaud, raised questions about the composition of the Commission, especially as it relates to the inclusion of the Guyana Trades Union Congress being the union to recommend a nominee.

The Commission, either on the application of a person making a protected disclosure, a person rendering assistance in any investigation or on the basis of information gathered, can determine that a person be as a witness under any law protecting witnesses.

The Bill has to be assented to by the President before becoming law.

Government MP, Charrandass Persaud, said the establishment of the Commission will offer a greater sense of security for those persons making disclosures, with information on the investigations to be presented in an efficient manner.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, reminded that Guyana has signed onto the United Nations (UN) Convention Against Corruption and it is in this vein that the Whistleblower Bill was crafted.

Minister Ramjattan added that the Protected Disclosures Commission is important since it will ensure confidentiality and the veracity of the disclosures to the benefit of the country, thus excluding malicious complaints.