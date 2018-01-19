Mix Up through to semis as Wiltshire Dominoes continues

Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM
Mix Up secured their place in the semi finals of the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which continued recently at Turning Point. Led by 16 games from Ewie Gordon and 15 from Gilbert Mendonca, Mix Up chalked up 80 games to finish ahead of Beacons on 76 and Gold for Money bringing up the rear on 67.
Troy Collins got 17 and Wesleyan Wilson 16 for the runners-up while Tony Seeraj and Clearance Whitehead made 15 and 14 respectively for Gold for Money.
Jan 19, 2018Story and photos by Sean Devers Raymond Reifer and Kemo Paul shared eight wickets between them and a century partnership between Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul put Guyana Jaguars in...
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
There comes a time in one's professional life when a simple answer eludes you. I am in my mid- sixties. At age 16, I entered...
Guyana, this past week sent a large delegation of some 25 parliamentarians to attend the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary...
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as "shithole"...
