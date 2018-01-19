Mix Up through to semis as Wiltshire Dominoes continues

Mix Up secured their place in the semi finals of the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which continued recently at Turning Point. Led by 16 games from Ewie Gordon and 15 from Gilbert Mendonca, Mix Up chalked up 80 games to finish ahead of Beacons on 76 and Gold for Money bringing up the rear on 67.

Troy Collins got 17 and Wesleyan Wilson 16 for the runners-up while Tony Seeraj and Clearance Whitehead made 15 and 14 respectively for Gold for Money.