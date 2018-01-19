Land Development Projects are socially acceptable, sustainable–Finance Minister

After a few months of planning, the Sustainable Land Development and Management Project was officially signed yesterday morning at Baridi Benab, State House. Present at the prestigious event were President David Granger; Finance Minister, Winston Jordan; Mr. Reuben Robertson, Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Guyana Office) and representatives of other sector agencies.

Minister Jordan noted that the Sustainable Land Development and Management Project will be implemented by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO).

Jordan endorsed the project which has been designed to ensure that the productivity and economic potential of the nation’s land is maintained, even as Government utilises the country’s natural resources to streamline and develop a green economy.

The economist said that, indeed, the overarching goal of sustainable land management should be to contribute to government projects and programmes that are aimed at achieving poverty reduction, economic growth while promoting the full utilisation of land resources in a sustainable manner.

Jordan said that issues to do with improving land tenure security; enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and improving service delivery of land titling and registration; and enhancing local government capacity to undertake land management functions, must be brought into contention.

The Finance Minister said, “I am happy that this project has been designed to tackle many of these areas. We have high expectations that this land management project will provide the required data to inform our planning processes, and help us to position, strategically, our physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drains, culverts and other structures, in order to avoid disrupting the ecosystem.”

Jordan continued, “It will also allow us to protect and rehabilitate those areas that have been degraded through irregular and unsustainable mining and logging practices that cause erosion and contaminate our waterways, among other negative effects.

“Further, it is envisaged that sound land management will provide information that helps to reduce the level of production risks and protect the natural resources potential by preventing degradation of air, soil and water quality. More importantly, it will help to ensure that economic ventures are socially acceptable and sustainable.”

The Finance Minister added, “Lest we think otherwise, land management is absolutely essential, since it combines technologies, policies and activities with socio-economic principles and environmental concerns, in order to maintain and enhance the production of goods and services.

“The report from a global study that was conducted in 2013, proved that sustainable land management has the potential to feed more people; provide opportunities for growth and livelihood diversification, restoration of natural ecosystems; address climate change impacts and build justice and security for the rural poor.”

Furthermore, the Finance Minister recalled that in his maiden 2015 Budget Speech, and in recognition of the agricultural sector’s contribution to the economy, he pledged the Government’s commitment to: restore and enhance soil fertility; crop rotation; efficiency in water use; reducing the use of chemicals and pesticides, among other measures.

Jordan said that Government remains committed to this thrust through its yearly budgetary allocations to the sector.

Recognizing the need to protect Guyana’s natural capital, the Finance Minister said that the concept of sustainable communities was materialised through the establishment of the Ministry of Communities, which was the vision of President Granger. Jordan said that this vision allows for the building of cohesive, empowered and sustainable communities that would protect the natural capital, boost socio-economic growth and increase job opportunities through Government’s support to micro, small and medium enterprises.

The economist said that this is being done, currently, through initiatives such as the Micro and Small Enterprise Development Project and the Amerindian Development Fund.

The Finance Minister said that the Government looks forward to the timely and seamless implementation of this transformative project.