Former GFF VP Winston Callender to be buried today

The remains of former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Vice President Winston Alwyn Callender will be laid to rest today following a Service at the St. James The Less Church, David Street, Kitty.
Burial will take place at the St. James the Less Cemetery. Callender, also a former National player had passed away on Christmas Eve Day, December24, 2017 in his adopted homeland, USA.
Familiarly known as ‘Cally’ the former Kitty resident also served in the employ of beverage giants Banks DIH for 36 years before retiring in 1995. After ending an illustrious career as a club and national player, the easy going Callender served the sport he loved in various administrative capacities ending as the First Vice President of the Guyana Football Federation under the presidency of Colin Klass, his long time buddy and friend.
He also served as Manager of numerous National Teams passing on his vast knowledge to hundreds of players during his years as an administrator and player. A Service was held in New York at the Denis S. O’Connor Funeral Home on December 27, 2017.

