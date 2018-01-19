Falling tree branch kills Bethany logger

A logger was killed on Tuesday after the branch of a tree reportedly fell on him. The man has since been identified as 51-year-old Brinsley Jeffrey of Bethany, Supenaam, Essequibo Coast.

The incident is believed to have occurred some time around 14:30hrs on Tuesday. According to a police report, Jeffery at the time of the incident was cutting logs with his two sons, in the Supenaam Creek, when a branch reportedly fell on his head.

He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital with severe head injuries and pronounced dead. His body is presently awaiting a post mortem examination.