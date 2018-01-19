Falling tree branch kills Bethany logger

Latest update January 19th, 2018 12:56 AM
A logger was killed on Tuesday after the branch of a tree reportedly fell on him. The man has since been identified as 51-year-old Brinsley Jeffrey of Bethany, Supenaam, Essequibo Coast.
The incident is believed to have occurred some time around 14:30hrs on Tuesday. According to a police report, Jeffery at the time of the incident was cutting logs with his two sons, in the Supenaam Creek, when a branch reportedly fell on his head.
He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital with severe head injuries and pronounced dead. His body is presently awaiting a post mortem examination.
Jan 19, 2018Story and photos by Sean Devers Raymond Reifer and Kemo Paul shared eight wickets between them and a century partnership between Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul put Guyana Jaguars in...
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 19, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
There comes a time in one’s professional life when a simple answer eludes you. I am in my mid- sixties. At age 16, I entered... more
Guyana, this past week sent a large delegation of some 25 parliamentarians to attend the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]