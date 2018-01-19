Efforts afoot to prevent siphoning off of oil – Trotman

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has sought to assure the nation that the government will make efforts to protect its oil and ensure that the resource is not siphoned off by any of the oil companies operating in Guyana.

Trotman said that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) already has a 24-hour presence onboard the Floating Production Storage and Offloading that ExxonMobil is using offshore Guyana.

He said, “The intention is that by production time, we will have both GRA (the Guyana Revenue Authority) and petroleum engineers on board. So we have anticipated that.”

Trotman continued, “Guyana is not unique, there are methods of having real time assessment of production, calibrating production. It is like a gas pump so you know how much is produced and shipped off. That is, one of the processes that is being put in place.

Trotman said that it is only natural for Guyanese to worry over the possibility of their resources being siphoned off.

“Yes, it is a natural and genuine fear to have and it is something we are assessing. I can assure you of this,’ said Trotman.