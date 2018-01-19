ECB Head Bacchus wants to see more competitive cricket in E’bo Pleas for corporate backing

By Zaheer Mohamed

President of the Essequibo Cricket Board Fizul Bacchus said he wants for see more competitive cricket being played in Essequibo for the 2018 season. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Bacchus disclosed that one of the challenges faced by the board is the lack of sponsorship, but wants to see more corporate backing for the sport in the county.

Bacchus, who also is the President (ag) of the Guyana Cricket Board, explained that due to the geography of Essequibo it is difficult to obtain sponsorship on a regular basis.

“To transport a team from Bartica to the Essequibo Coast usually costs around $250,000 and this makes it difficult to stage tournaments on round-robin basis, so the players are not being given a fair chance to showcase their talent. That’s the reason we have to play tournaments on a knock-out basis in two zones,” he added.

“For us to host a round-robin competition will cost the board over G$3M so sponsorship is important, and this year we hope to see more backing from the business community.”

Bacchus disclosed that the ECB will work closely with the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two and other entities so that cricket can be played competitively on a regular basis. He would like to see the completion of the Indoor Practice Facility at the Board’s Hostel at Anna Regina.

“One of the major issues affecting cricket here is the lack of grounds but we will approach the Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports to upgrade a number of venues including the Anna Regina Community Centre ground.”

When quizzed about 2017, Bacchus expressed pleasure at the County’s team winning the GCB Jaguars Three-Day League and having secured their place in the final of the 50-over format. This he said that has showed the players commitment and discipline which is now reaping rewards.

“We saw Guyana Beverage Co. Inc returning as one of our major sponsors so that was a plus for us while we also had a number of players wearing national colours, but with corporate support we hope to play competitive cricket at the age group level,” he posited.

“We have a number of players in the GCB Academy and this has helped in their development, but I would like to see the Area Committees playing more competitive cricket and this will help to unearth young talent.”

The ECB is made up of the eight Area Committees – Pomeroon, North Essequibo, Wakenaam, South Essequibo, Leguan, Central Essequibo, East Bank Essequibo and Bartica and their Annual General Meeting and Elections has been set for Sunday at their Anna Regina Hostel.

Once re-elected, Bacchus said that he and his new executive will be looking at hosting clinics for coaches and players as well as umpires’ seminars which will aid in the development of the sport. The ECB President expressed gratitude to Imam Bacchus and Sons for allowing them the uses of their facility and the RDC of Region Two for the support.

Certainly Essequibo is not short of talent as over the years a number of players have made enormous strides in the sport. Victorious former West Indies Under-19 Vice Captain Keemo Paul, left arm orthodox spinner Anthony Adams, Kevon Boodie, Kemol Savory, Ricardo Adams and Ronsford Beaton who recently represented the West Indies in the 50-over series in New Zealand are some of the names that readily come to mind.

Paul, Savory, Ricardo and Anthony Adams have been included in the Guyana training squad for the upcoming Regional Super 50 to be held in Barbados and Antigua.