Deep anger in Port Kaituma as $200M road project stalls

The current conditions of sections of roads in the Port Kaituma area, Region One.

A Region One community is very angry after a major road project, intended to improve the quality of life for residents, remains way behind schedule.

The situation in the Citrus Grove Main Road, Port Kaituma, has now got the attention of Government.

Residents of Port Kaituma, a riverside, commercial area in Region One, took to social media this past week as rains helped to contribute to a situation that has become unbearable. There were images of cars being stuck and school children wading through mud.

It was disclosed that the $213.2M project was awarded to KP Thomas and Sons in May 2017.
However, it appeared that the contractor ran into problems. Work did not reportedly commence till in November, it has been reported.

According to residents, it is difficult for contractors to travel from the city and really understand the challenges.

What would be galling for residents is that another project, for $334M was awarded to International Imports and Supplies, for the rehabilitation of roads from Port Kaituma to Matthews Ridge, Phase Two.

That phase has been completed with even a community centre rebuilt as part of the corporate responsibility programme.

KP Thomas received the $213M project to rehabilitate the Port Kaituma Road from the airstrip to the Fitzburg Housing Scheme.

The road projects have been seen as key to the development of that Region One area.

In fact, the completed Port Kaituma to Matthews Ridge roads have seen travel reduced by hours, it has been reported.

Government last year said it is investing over $700M in the region and more as part of a nationwide development plan.

In recent years, with a shortage of experienced contractors, consecutive Governments have been forced to use companies based in other regions.

The problems have been manifesting themselves in outlying regions where poor supervision and ignorance of the terrain along with logistical issues have all been compounding the problems.

