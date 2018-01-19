Custodians at CJIA reminded of mandate to maintain standard

In light of the recent downfalls that an International Airport recently experienced, including being flooded, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and the Guyana Tourism Authority have been digging their heels in to ensure that in the event of such an occurrence the staff can handle the situation.

The two entities collaborated and hosted a workshop for 25 of its Airport Custodians. The workshop concluded on Wednesday.

The two-day workshop was held in the Airport’s Boardroom and was facilitated by Susan Isaacs whose focus was on the international cleaning procedures and practices as well as customer service, which is in keeping with the Airport management’s mandate to maintain a high quality of standard and service it provides to airport users.

The workshop was successful in briefing its attendees on how to use cleaning equipment correctly, recognising the fact that no job can be done at its best, unless the user can make use of its tools correctly. They were also urged to handle cleaning agents properly and were briefed on how to handle conflicts with airport users.

Chief Executive Officer of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir who also addressed the workers at the forum reminded them of their critical role in the Airport’s functionality.

He said, “First impression counts and you must see yourself as ambassadors not only of the airport but the country at large; give of your best at all times and take pride in what you do.”

Michelle Clarke, a Custodian Supervisor, shared her sentiments about the sessions. She noted, “I thought it was just going to be about cleaning, but it was more than that. It reinforced my commitment to the job.”

Marika Dawson, a Custodian for over a year said, “It was an excellent workshop and I can’t wait to learn more in the future.”

The workshop which recently concluded is said to be the first of several which are planned for the Custodians.

Such activities are expected to continue over the next month with not only the custodians at CJIA, but with the taxi drivers and red cap operators.

These sessions will again be a collaborative effort between the GTA and the CJIA.

Just last week, scores of Guyanese passengers were among hundreds of Caribbean nationals who were affected by flight delays after a major water leak shut down international flights into Terminal 4 of the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, New York.