Berbice police arrest female teen, attract criticisms

Over the weekend a 16-year-old was arrested and placed in the lock-ups over accusations by a relative that she stole jewellery worth $500,000.

The mother of the teen, yesterday, detailed that on January 9, last, the relative in question requested that her daughter accompany her to the market. “She come and ask my daughter to go with her to the market, so she went because the woman old,” the teen’s mother said.

After the 16-year-old returned, she reportedly had lunch with the relative and chatted with her for bit then subsequently left for her home, located a street away.

The following day, just around 21:00 hrs, the relative visited the home of the teen. “She come and seh how her green card missing. She spend like a ten minutes by me and then she go home. A little bit after I decide to go by her and help her search for the green card and was then she tell me how jewellery missing from she purse.”

According to the woman, she spent approximately fifteen minutes helping the relative, said to be in her 70’s, search. She eventually left. The relative reportedly made contact with the police that very day and reported her jewellery missing.

The report was made at the Number 51 Police Station. A detective and a female rank eventually ventured to the teen’s residence but no-one was at home.

The teen’s mother said, “I received a call from a friend saying that police went to my house so when I go home I went to the police station to find out why they went there. They told me to go home and bring my daughter.”

She stated that she returned with her 16-year-old.

“When I go, they tell my daughter that the woman is saying that she thief her jewellery and they arrest her. After they arrest she, dem carry me and she back home and dem search my whole house and dem ain’t find nothing.

“Dem carry she back to the station and put she in the lock-ups and tell me that we must pay $100,000 bail.”

According to her, she asked that the bail be reduced, citing that she is single mother of two but the police refused. The teen was kept over the weekend at the 51 Police Station.

Last Monday, the mother of the teen accused of the stealing the articles, visited the office of the Prime Minister Representative Gobin Harbhajan and relayed her story. Contact was reportedly made by Harbhajan to 51 Police, seeking a reduction of bail. It was eventually reduced to $50,000 and bail was posted. The teen was released.

There are questions being raised about whether the police abused their authority over the arrest of the female teen.

Divisional Commander Lindon Alves, in an invited comment said that what was done was not illegal.

“If there is a report of some illegal activity and if that person was identified as being the prime suspect, then yes, the police have a right to detain them pending the investigation,” Alves affirmed.

He, however, opined that, he would have used his discretion as it relates to the holding time for the teen and the amount of bail.

“For me, based on the gravity, I would have given her a shorter holding time, based on where the investigation was going,” the division head said.