Woman shot in back as son’s rival sprays home with bullets

A 55-year-old woman was shot twice in the back around 11:30 hrs yesterday, when a man with whom her son had a dispute, and several of the man’s gang members, sprayed the woman’s home with bullets.

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Lagnah of Lot 83 Leopold and Breda Streets Werk-en-Rust. Up to press time, she was undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Police and hospital sources said that her condition is stable.

The shooting is reportedly in retaliation for a burglary which occurred on Tuesday night at a shop belonging to the gang leader’s girlfriend. The shop is located in Leopold Street.

Police identified the alleged gang leader as Martin Atwell known as ‘John Kirby’. He along with another individual was taken into custody after they were trailed by the police to a house at Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt Park just after the shooting.

A white car which is believed to have been used in the robbery is impounded at the Brickdam Police Station.

According to information received, someone broke into a shop belonging to Atwell’s girlfriend on Tuesday night and stole several items. The woman claimed that it was Lagnah’s son who had committed the act.

Kaieteur News understands that on the same night, Atwell went to the area and an argument broke out between him and Lagnah’s son. This escalated into a scuffle after which Atwell left the scene and allegedly promised to return.

Yesterday, two white cars arrived at the area and three persons reportedly came out of the vehicles and opened fire at the house.

Reports are that Jacklyn Lagnah, who was in a shop in front of her yard, was shot when she attempted to run.

The shooters left the scene and went to South Ruimveldt Park, where police apprehended them.

When this newspaper went to the scene, Lagnah’s son, who refused to give his name, was heard saying, “They come here to start a war in high daylight and shoot my mother. They better hope she doesn’t die.”

An eyewitness recounted, “The lady (Lagnah) went in she shop and I hear de boy turn de gun and shoot it in she back. When I went and I see she, was bare blood.”

Residents described one of the cars used as a white Toyota Allion, which was heavily tinted.

In July last, Atwell was shot thrice, allegedly by an ex-cop outside Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. The ex-cop, Lloyd Lyte, was subsequently charged with the shooting.