Teen remanded for possession of amphetamines

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday remanded a teenager to prison for possession of amphetamines.

Seventeen-year-old Shaquan Alleyne, of 533 Block 22, Linden, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied a charge which alleged that on January 16 at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had in his possession 16 grams of amphetamines.

The teen was represented by Attorney-at-law Leslie Benjamin, who asked that bail be granted to her client in a reasonable amount.

However, Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The teen was subsequently remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on February 7.