Soldier remanded for string of city robberies

A Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who allegedly carried out a series of robberies around Georgetown, by trailing victims on his motorcycle and robbing them at gunpoint, was yesterday remanded to prison on several robbery under-arms charges and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamal Hazel, of Lot 490 ‘A’ Field Sophia, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The first charge alleged that on January 10 at North Road, Bourda, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Boodram Hemraj, of one weeding machine, valued $100,000.

The second charge alleged that on January 11 at Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Hazel, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellular phone valued $210,000 and $400,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that on the same day in question while being armed with a gun, he robbed Andrea Purdessy of $4.5M in cash.

Additionally, it is alleged that on January 13 at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Hazel had in his possession nine rounds of .380 ammunition and at the same time he had in his possession a .380 Pistol, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Hazel denied all the charges after they were read to him by the Magistrate.

He was represented by Attorney-at- law George Thomas.

The lawyer in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that at the time of the alleged robberies his client was at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The lawyer added that when his client was arrested he was taken to the dumpsite at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and was badly beaten on several occasions.

However, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendant, citing that his job is to serve and protect the people of the country and not to rob them. He added that the defendant should have known better.

The prosecutor further stated that based on the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charges attracts, bail should not be granted to the defendant.

He added that the defendant was also positively identified by the victims and if granted bail, he would not return to court for the trial.

Facts presented in relation to the robbery committed on Andrea Purdessy, stated that on the day in question, the victim had just collected the monies from a mining company in Alberttown, and Hazel along with an accomplice trailed her to her residence.

The court heard that when the victim attempted to exit her car, she was approached by Hazel, who was on a bike, and he pointed a gun to her face and ordered her to hand over the bag with money.

The woman, being fearful for her life, threw the bag out of the car and Hazel picked it up and made good his escape.

In relation to the armed robbery committed on Boodram Hemraj, the prosecutor told the court that Hemraj was on his way to North Road, Bourda, when Hazel approached him, pointed a gun in his face, and took away his weeding machine.

He then jumped onto his cycle and rode away.

As it relates to the illegal gun and ammunition charges, the prosecutor stated that Police, acting on information received, carried out a search at Hazel’s home and the unlicensed gun and ammunition were found in a biscuit tin wrapped in plastic.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld and Hazel was remanded to prison.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 30.