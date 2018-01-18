‘SETTER’ back in the water after two years

After more than two years of being nonfunctional, the pilot launch ‘SETTER’ was yesterday re-commissioned at the Courtney Benn Wharf on Water Street, Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Public infrastructure, Annette Ferguson who was at the brief ceremony said that the rehabilitation works cost in excess of $37.4 million.

This vessel will add to two that are currently being rehabilitated. Minister Ferguson pointed out that rehabilitation works are also being conducted to the Aruka and Kimbia.

She said, “Yes, the Kimbia is still in dock and we would have done the overhauling of the two engines. We are currently doing some underneath works and we have gotten an estimated time of completion for about the first half of this year”.

The Minister was keen to note that the conducting of such maintenance works is crucial for the vessels.

She also boasted that, “Since we came into government I was told that the SETTER was down for about two years and this Government is committed to ensure that our waterways are safe, so that is why we would have invested huge sums of money to bring these vessels back into operation”.

The project was undertaken by Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited.

Lead man, Courtney Benn reported that in addition to this project they are also working on finishing the Aruka, within the next two months. The Kimbia, which he said was in a bad state, is being rehabilitated by his firm, in a joint venture with a Dutch company.

Rehabilitation works on the Setter reportedly began in March, last. Benn said though many might say that the works took a long time to be completed, he is satisfied to know that he is giving the government quality work, also taking into consideration the amount of work that had to be done to the vessel.

The vessel will be used to transport barges and will also play a role in the pilot launch duties in the Southern limits.