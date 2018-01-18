Reject the recommended candidate for Chancellor

Latest update January 18th, 2018 12:06 AM
Dear Sir,
I write in great concern on the matter relating to the appointment of Chancellor of the Judiciary and would like this letter to be published. Both the acting Chancellor and Chief Justice should be given the opportunity to be confirmed in these positions.
Immediately upon reading an earlier article in relation to the appointment of Justice Benjamin who currently heads the Judiciary in Belize, I became concerned and felt that these distinguished women remained in this country and gave their service to the Judiciary and people of this nation.
The said President David Granger considered them suitable to act in the capacities and they have proven themselves and are loved by their peers.
My questions are 1) Why not confirm them? 2) It is because Justice George didn’t rule in the Government’s favour a few months ago? I call on the Opposition leader, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, not to agree with this decision. Stand up for what is right. Also the President of the Bar Association, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, the Women’s Lawyers Association and the entire Judiciary including Appeal Court Judges and the members of the Assemblies of God in Guyana to come out in full support for these two distinguished women and not to allow this to occur.
I.Watson
