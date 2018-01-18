M&CC greenlights modified parking meter agreement

-$150 per hour suggested

A majority decision by the full Council of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) is expected to pave the way for modifications of the parking meter agreement between City Hall and overseas-based concessionaire, Smart City Solutions, (SCS).

The controversial contract which has been a subject of public debate, litigation and intervention by the State, was once again presented to the Council for approval.

This is following a series of consultations by a committee appointed to renegotiate measures outlined in the original agreement with the M&CC with a view to making certain adjustments to the contract made with SCS.

During an extraordinary statutory meeting yesterday, 15 councillors of the M&CC voted in favour of the modifications, while four voted against and two Councillors abstained.

The Councillors expressed their opinions following a presentation of the modifications

by Head of the Renegotiating Committee, Akeem Peters.

In his remarks, Peters detailed to the Council, a number of changes which were agreed upon by members of the Council and representatives of Smart City Solutions.

Peters explained that the renegotiating team successfully engage the concessionaire on a number of issues outlined in the contract. Among the amendment was the expansion of the scope of vehicles exempt from paid parking, the issue of payment for city ranks, and a reduction of the parking meter fees.

While he claimed that the renegotiation was favourable, Peters told the council that no adjustment was made to the profit sharing agreement with SCS. The company had agreed to hold 80 percent of the profits while the remainder would be remitted to the Council.

Peters explained that the team was advised that it would be more advantageous to keep the current profit deal rather than accept SCS’s 50-50 share of net earnings.

“It will give them an opportunity to inflate expenses or add expenses on to it,” he said. Peters said when the company takes out its operational expenses, it will actually be earning 30 percent of the revenue and City Hall 20 percent.”

In a comment on the profit sharing issue before the full council, Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran asserted that it is his view that the entire contract be scrapped.

“There is nowhere else in the world that type of agreement would stand.” Jaikarran stated, adding that he does not believe that Smart City holds the solution to orderly parking in the city.

The Deputy Mayor stressed that even if the contract is modified and the 80/20 profit sharing agreement stands, it was useless to renegotiate the contract.

“You can put lipstick on a pig, but a pig will remain a pig.”

Jaikarran also spoke to the fact that the matter is engaging the attention of the court and therefore can be viewed as sub judice. He appealed to the council to have respect for the Court and allow justice to take its course.

The points expressed by the Deputy Mayor were backed by Councillor Khami Sharma who described the contract between the Council and SCS as “ill conceived and biased.”

However, despite the differences, a number of councillors were in agreement with the modifications and voted in favour.

Central government suspended the parking meter bylaws amid widespread public outcry, including weekly street protests by civil society and groups.

Under the new agreement a reduction is made to the parking fees bringing it to $100 an hour and $800 per day. The original agreement had been for G$570 per hour for parking in the city.