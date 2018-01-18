Key Antigua forum underway on transforming public services using ICT

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, is representing President David Granger at a special Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) Government Summit and Symposium currently ongoing in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to host of the event, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, it is part of an all-encompassing programme to accelerate the Caribbean’s progression to 21st Century level Government.

The main long-term objective is to transform public services in countries across the region, to enable them to be delivered from modern ICT platforms, the ministry explained in a statement.

“A 21st Century Government is one that makes effective use of ICT to deliver services to its citizens, and its internal and external clients” including investors and the private sector, said the CTU. This thrust will fulfill CARICOM’s vision for a Single ICT Space, for common frameworks and platforms to be used across the region to improve the quality of services offered to our citizens.

The overall objective envisages citizen-centric governments that are open, interactive, efficient and transparent while it strengthens economic competitiveness and promotes green development.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell, delivered the feature address at the Summit on Tuesday at the St. James’ Club, Mamora Bay, Antigua venue.

The participants, including Heads of State, public administrators and IT practitioners, heard presentations on Estonia’s journey from poverty to wealth through ICT applications; the Potential Impact of 21stCentury Government on the Business Environment delivered by a Massy Group representative; and the Transformation of the Government of Georgia (fmr. USSR).

A government official from South Korea also spoke about demonstrating political will.

The term ‘CARICOM Single ICT Space’ was first mooted by CARICOM in 2011 as a recommendation in the draft ‘Regional Digital Development Strategy’ document.

Its main focus is on improving ICT in the region, on building a sustainable knowledge society in the shortest possible time, and it would function as a component of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The symposium, which runs from yesterday to tomorrow, was organized by the CTU in association with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD).