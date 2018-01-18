GWMO has been extremely active

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Women Miners Organisation writes in response to the Kaieteur News article January 15, 2018, and Stabroek News, January 16, 2018 respectively. The letter to the editor was titled; “The GWMO Needs Fresh Blood” from M. Higgins.

The initials of the editor seemingly represent a member who has not financially contributed since 2014 and has not attended any meetings in her statutory capacity since 2016.

The GWMO continues to reserve its efforts in the development of systems and policies as we continue to assist our country’s most vulnerable women and children.

Firstly, the Guyana Women Miners Organisation continues to work in compliance with the Laws of Guyana and the Friendly Societies Act. Contrary to the articles, we have been audited within the past three years and have held our Annual General Meeting within that timeframe.

Had this information emanated from a financial member, the individual would have been informed at our last quarter general membership meeting on October 25, 2017 and communication platform that our next AGM will be held during the first quarter after our 2017 audit is complete.

Furthermore, we feel forced to provide an education in response to the blatant malicious misinformation on the failing to carry the mantle against human trafficking and empowering women in mining.

Within the past two years we have successfully executed the following:

1. Rehabilitate the Baramita Clinic: allowing miners and women to benefit from improved healthcare facilities.

2. Successfully completed our Region One Trafficking in Persons, Sensitization, Rescue and Advocacy Project through the Australian Government’s Direct Aid Program, which included Trafficking in Persons sensitization in Matthews Ridge, Port Kaituma and Barima/Waini.

3. Assisted mothers from Canal Bank, Falls Stop and Port Kaituma with school supplies for their children. Not to mention, provide direct support with education supplies and materials to the Mabura and Issano Primary Schools, in an effort to increase community access to education.

4. Advocated for the repair of Aishalton Police Station, which was included in the 2017 budget and Matthew’s Ridge Police Station, which was included in the 2018 budget allowing for the improvement of substandard conditions which will be a morale booster for the serving men and women of the Guyana Police Force.

5. Rescued, assisted, reintegrated and advocated for victims of Trafficking in Persons from Eyelash, Lethem, Brazil, Baramita, Port Kaituma, Dominica Republic and Venezuela. Needless to add the twenty six women and girls rehabilitated in 2016 through our Together in Peace project, in collaboration with the Sisters of Mercy. This project is continuing to serve as our mandate of protecting victims as they attend court, earn an education, acquire skills, and benefit from the warmth and support of our qualified staff; whose commitment aid greatly in the success of our residents.

6. When our Executives first took up their positions the organization was a member of the Hinterland Intelligence Committee and an observer on the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Board of Directors.

Through our commitment, drive and informed contributions to the development of various sectors and the country, we now sit on the National Trafficking in Persons Task Force.

In addition, we served as a Director on the GGMC’s Board of Directors and held the post of Vice Chairman in 2016. We represent small miners on the EITI Multi-Stakeholder Group, and serve on boards of the El Dorado Mining Initiative, Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project, National Malaria Technical Oversight Committee, Alliance for Responsible Mining – Market Entry Committee, Green State Development Project: Multi-Stakeholder Expert Group and continue to serve on the Hinterland Intelligence Committee.

We serve on the Amerindian Land Titling Project steering committee and the Peer Group that coined the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Five Year Plan for peace. The only board that offers a minimal stipend is the GGMC Board of Directors, please note that it is payable to our representative and not the organization. The representation has led to the adaption of three policies in 2017 alone, as well as, made contributions towards the enhancement of the commission for the benefit of staff and miners.

7. In 2016 we organized with our regional representatives to submit over one hundred applications to the Close Area Committee during their Land Distribution Exercise. This resulted in fifty two members being selected as successful applicants. In 2017, we advocated for an extension of their payment, which was approved by the Honourable Minister of Natural Resources but not executed by the GGMC.

We continue to advocate on their behalf because assisting women in mining remains our unwavering commitment.

8. Fifty families including women escaping abuse, and foster families who are within public assistance, received food hampers compliments of Food for the Poor and Troy Resources. We have not forgotten that we play a critical role in the lives of women.

9. In 2017, the GWMO was the only organization from Guyana and the Caribbean that participated in the 14th Annual International Trafficking and Social Justice Conference, held in Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. Since then stakeholders have expressed their interest in aiding the organization with its functions.

10. The GWMO has continuously afforded our members opportunities to develop themselves and their businesses:

a. We partnered with the Guyana Mining School and Training Center Inc. to empower women and men in mining building capacity in the areas of soil sampling methods and surveying – these programs would not have been affordable to these vulnerable groups which are now enabled to execute their duties efficiently and at the same time transferring the knowledge to their peers.

b. Our member, Mrs. Quyanna Elliott, was selected to participate in the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme held in Trinidad in 2017. This was a capacity building programme which provided training on geological data digitization techniques, field mapping, resources estimation and database management of Developing Minerals while sharing knowledge with peers from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

c. Several of our members have benefitted from training programmes through the Centre for Local Business Development.

d. Ten members have earned Associates’ Degrees in Project Management through IDB’s PM4R Programme. Women who not only function within the organization, but also within their respective businesses and some who lacked confidence due to their educational background, were reminded that they are never too old to learn. All successfully completed the programme.

11. In 2017 we collaborated with GOInvest and the Ministry of Natural Resources to afford our women land owners to have a platform to market their properties for investors. In 2018 we are striving for a reoccurrence of this activity.

12. We are partnered with the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association and the National Mining Syndicates to advocate for provisions for miners in the 2018 budget, which resulted in the reduction of the tributor’s tax, among other benefits to provide relief and assistance to miners.

13. We continue to serve as a partner in the Marudi Mediation Agreement, representing the interest of our members from Region Nine. Over twenty of which are now land owners, awaiting the government’s allocation of land to them, through the aforementioned Land Distribution Exercise. It should also be noted that this resulted in the establishment of the legal landing in Region Nine being established.

14. The Guyana Women Miners Organization is the Coordinator of the National Network Group on Trafficking In Persons. This is a component implemented under the project “Strengthening Guyana’s capacity to effectively combat TIP and assist victims of trafficking” financed under the U.S. Department of State Grant to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

We invite any financial member to visit our office for further clarity. Our books are always open.

Executive Committee of the Guyana Women Miners Organisation