Guyanese miner reportedly beheaded in Venezuela

graphic video shows killers cutting off victim’s ears before chopping off head



A young Guyanese miner has reportedly been beheaded in Venezuela by members of the ruthless ‘Sindicato’ that imposes its own brutal brand of justice in some mineral-rich areas.

The victim is said to be from Hosororo, located in Region One (Barima/Waini). His surname has been given as Romascindo, and the killing is believed to have occurred at least a week ago.

A graphic video, posted online yesterday, begins with shots of the victim, who is gagged and bound, lying on the ground.

A man, with a huge knife then grabs the young miner and saws off his ears. One of the killers, holding a machete, then repeatedly hacks at the young miner’s head, as he writhes on the ground.

One report suggests that the ‘Sindicato’ members may have been incensed after the Guyanese miner demanded payment for his labour.

Police sources in ‘F’ Division said that they were not informed about the killing, which occurred in Venezuelan territory.

Kaieteur News understands that relatives held a wake at Hosororo, but it is unclear whether the gang has handed over the body to the slain man’s family.

Members of the ‘‘Sindicato’ were also blamed for the execution-style killing of Guyanese Davinda Saywack in October 2017.

Saywack, a 25-year-old dredge owner, was shot dead in his camp in an area called Mondo, which is reportedly so lawless that even the Venezuelan military steers clear of it.

The only ‘law’ is imposed by the ‘Sindicato’ (syndicate) which regulates the number and calibre of firearms that dredge owners should have, collects a ‘tax’ from them, and punishes individuals who refuse to pay or who are troublemakers.

It is alleged that the young dredge owner had repeatedly caused trouble among other miners, and had reportedly ignored warnings to behave.

The slain man’s relatives reportedly had to make a request to the leaders in order to collect his body.

Miners in the Mondo area reportedly pay the ‘Sindicato’ 60 grammes of gold on the 16th of every month for permission to work there.

The ‘Sindicato’ ensures that order remains in the backdams.

The sources blamed members of another faction of the ‘Sindicato’ for the July 2017 slaughter of Guyanese miners Vernon Eudoxie, 51, Cologne Solomon, 23, and Samuel Moses, 19,at Imataka Mining Backdam, Venezuela.

Sources alleged that the killings stemmed from a clash between the Brazilian dredge owner and the ‘Sindicato’. It is alleged that the Brazilian miner was annoyed that the gang had taken some of his gold. He had reportedly hired several heavily-armed security personnel to protect the camp and prevent the ‘Sindicato’ from collecting their ‘taxes.’