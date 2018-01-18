Guyana Int’l Petroleum Business Summit set for Feb. 7-9

Several stakeholders in the oil and gas industry gathered at the Marriott Hotel yesterday for the launching of the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). The forum is scheduled to be held from February 7 -9. Over 400 participants, inclusive of exhibitors and delegates, are expected to be in attendance.

Working to ensure that the summit is a success will be the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), with the support of a number of other state agencies. It is hoped that GIPEX will become an annual event.

Present at yesterday’s launching were Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin, ExxonMobil Country Manager, Rod Henson and CEO of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey.

According to organizers, GIPEX 2018 is an important initiative, since it seeks to promote Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector and will present investors with numerous avenues to explore the nation’s petroleum potential. The organizers said, too, that US oil giant, ExxonMobil, will be a Strategic Partner in the project. Other sponsors include; Repsol Exploration S.A. (Guyana), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), Schlumberger, JHI Associates, CXG Energy Inc., Integrated Security Services, Scotiabank, and Eldorado Offshore.

GIPEX 2018 will encompass three days of presentations and interactive exhibitions. These will be focused on Health, Safety and the Environment (HSE), the sustainable management of the industry and incorporating Guyana’s Green Initiative into its development. The conference will include presentations and panel discussions with participants from companies such as ExxonMobil, CGX, Noble Drilling, Total SA, Eco Atlantic/Tullow, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Ministry of Natural Resources, and GO-Invest.

Keynote speeches are expected from President David Granger; Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin; Minister of Public Telecommunication Catherine Hughes and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson. Following that, participants will have a comprehensive introduction to the petroleum sector. This will be delivered through interactive and practical exercises to maximize engagement.

Some of the presenters slated to speak and engage in interactive sessions at the Summit include Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman; GO-Invest CEO Owen Verwey; former Premier of Alberta, Canada, Ms. Alison Redford (World Bank Group); Ms. Lisa Waters, Vice President, Americas, ExxonMobil Development Company; Dr. Suresh Narine of CGX Energy Inc.; Mr. Stephen D. Cashin, Pan African Capital Group; and Dr. Kase Lawal of CAMAC International Corporation.

Other participants include: Parker Drilling, Vinci Energies Oil and Gas, National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, Cataleya Energy Limited, ROSE Environmental Ltd., Central Equipment Rentals Limited, Courtesy Garage Limited, Mid Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. , i-Tech Services, Fircroft Group, HB Rentals, Total EP Americas, International Geological Services Ltd., Benca Process and Engineering Solutions, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Giscad Limited, KPMG, Petronas Suriname E&P B.V., Danco Electrical Contracting, Guyana Logistics and Support Services Inc., Repsol, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Saipem, and Chevron.

GIPEX 2018 organizers are offering a special rate for the fully indigenous Guyanese businesses and manufacturing companies. In addition, conference organizers are preparing several complimentary invitations in order to involve the wider society. These will be made available to entities such as various Embassies and High Commissions, Chambers of Commerce, Educational Institutions and Public Sector institutions.

The exhibition will be open to members of the public on the final day, which is February 9, from 14:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs. To learn more about the summit, interested persons can visit its website by using the following link: www.guyanaoilexpo.com.