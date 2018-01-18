Cycling Coach/Organiser Hassan Mohamed aiming to consolidate in 2018

The name Hassan Mohamed has been permanently etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana. The former National cyclist turn Coach has been in the business of organising cycling races as some would say, since time immemorial.

His programmes which are run at the Mecca of the sport, the National Park including his marquee event, the ‘Teach Them Young Programme’ which will mark 42 years in existence this year, makes a huge impact on the development of the nations cyclists and compliments in a major way, what the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) does.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Coach Hassan Mohamed, who works with the National Sports Commission as a cycling Coach and is also the Racing Secretary of the GCF, informed that he would continue to play his part in the development of the sport.

“I’ve been in this for so many years and will continue to make my contribution as long as I have life because it runs in my veins and I am committed.”

Mohamed’s Teach Them Young Programme, which is run each year during the months of July and August, has impacted on the career of all of Guyana’s cyclists for over four decades. And apart from this programme which is sponsored by the National Sports Commission, multiple races are held in the National Park and around Guyana.

“This year I intend to continue along their vein and have already secured my traditional sponsors and am seeking to increase in this regard also.”

The 2018 season will pedal off on January 27 next with the traditional Ricks & Sari Mashramani National Park Meet.

Among the other traditional sponsors on board are Banks DIH through their Malta Supreme and Powerade brands, R&R International, Laparkan, Seven Seas, Star Party Rentals, Payless Variety Store, DeSinco Trading, General Auto Spares of Enmore and Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Company.

These sponsors have been making their contribution towards the sustained development of the nation’s cyclists at the junior, senior and veteran’s levels.

Mohamed reminded that he has been in the sport since 1958 when he commenced his competitive career which ended in 1972. He has not left the sport and has ventured into the realms of coaching and administration.

Coach Mohamed has extended gratitude to all his sponsors as well as the media for their continued support. (Franklin Wilson)