CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships Jaguars face Red Force at Providence today

Guyana Jaguars will be looking to formalise their fourth straight title success in the final round of the CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championships when they come up against a Red Force side that has lost their last three matches to fall out of contention from today at Providence.

The home team settled for a draw against Pride in the previous round and a few of their players made lasting impressions – and this is likely to continue over the next four days.

Recent results favour Jaguars. They have won all but one of their last seven matches which have been played in Professional Cricket League era and will be looking to complete the season sweep after winning the fourth-round contest by an innings and 217 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground.

WINDIES left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer makes his first appearance for the Jaguars this season following the Tour of New Zealand and Jason Mohammed returns following the same tour for the One-day International squad. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and all rounder Romario Shepherd have been rested by Jaguars.

The Umpires are Guyanese Shannon Crawford and former West Indies pacer Deighton Butler from St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Javed Persaud is the reserve Umpire while former West Indies fast bowler Reon King is the Match Referee.

Jaguars: Leon Johnson (captain), Anthony Adams, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Reifer, Sherfane Rutherford, Vishaul Singh.

Red Force: Denesh Ramdin (captain), Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Steven Katwaroo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Solozano, Daniel St. Clair, Tion Webster.