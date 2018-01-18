Couple eat and lef big bill fuh de Waterfalls paper

Yesterday, a man and ee woman run from New Thriving, and not de one on Georgetown; de one in Providence. De Waterfalls boss man get a phone call out of de blue from de Chinee man, Ken.

Ken seh, “Bass Man, you sen couple, eat jumbo prawns, cheese cake, strawberry daiquiri, nuff serving of fish, chicken, squid. Then dem sign Kaieteur News?”

By de time de bass man seh, “What? Me nah send nobody there.”

Ken seh de man and de woman done eat three time and sign Kaieteur News. Dem go back yesterday. That was de fourth time.

He seh de same couple sit down, and place dem order and seh send de bill to Kaieteur News. De waiter seh “Hold on.” He remember dem from last week. “You sure you wukking Kaieteur News?”

De man seh “No. No, No. Me ah wuk Gafoor.” De waiter tell de couple, “Me got to get permission from de manager.”

As soon as he walk to de manager office, de couple get up and slowly walk down de stairs, into de parking lot and jump in dem car, PLL 2961, a white car.

De camera pick dem up and got dem in different pose, driving out de place. Is a mixed couple. De last time dem did eat nuff cause de bill big. Dem even take away fuh de gyal mudda and family. He really impress she.

Dem boys seh dem have two options. Go quietly to Mitta Ken at New Thriving and pay de bills, or come in to de Waterfalls paper and settle it quietly before dem boys put y’all photograph pun de front page.

Everybady gun see who is dem two scamp who going round, eating, drinking and having a good time and lef odda people wid de bill.

Dem boys seh that couple had to learn this from de scamp, Jagdeo. Three nights ago in New York, Jagdeo go in Hibiscus Restaurant, eat, drink and walk out and seh he still wukking wid Office of De President. Send de bill to Soulja Bai.

Talk half and check allyu credit bills.